BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirm a single vehicle accident involving two police officers.

The accident occurred at 12:25 p.m. on I-83 between Belfast and Shawan Road in Baltimore County.

The vehicle rolled onto its side on the right shoulder of the highway.

I-83 s/b at Belfast Rd is reduced to 1 lane due to a single veh crash involving #BCoPD patrol car. 2 officers transported to area hosp with non-life threatening injuries. Crash Investigation Team is on scene. Ck MD CHART for traffic updates: https://t.co/CSL8HIEp7y ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 4, 2019

The officers are being transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook