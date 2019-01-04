BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Catherine Pugh joined community members in a “Walk Against Crime” Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore.

The walk began on Garrison Boulevard where a store owner was shot and killed last month.

Store Owner Shot And Killed On Store Block Saturday Night

The mayor spoke about the city’s crime problem, saying the best way to stop the violence is keeping illegal guns off the streets.

She also addressed the issue of repeat offenders.

