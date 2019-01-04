BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Loch Raven Drive will be temporarily closed, as of Friday.

The temporary closure, between Providence Road and Morgan Mill Road, is due to erosion caused by heavy rainfall over the last several months.

The road was closed Thursday as well due to destabilization caused by the rainfall.

DPW contractors will soon begin repair work to correct the erosion and stabilize the road.

