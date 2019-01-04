OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are expected to give an update about a fatal crash in Oxon Hill over the weekend.

Police are holding a media briefing at 3 p.m. Friday.

Twins, 1-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash On One Of Maryland’s Most Dangerous Roads; Police Say Possible DUI

Five-year-old twins Alexander and Rosalie Mejia and their one-year-old brother Isaac Mejia died in the crash Sunday night along one of Maryland’s most dangerous roadways — Indian Head Highway.

Their parents survived, but are injured. The family was from Falls Church, Virginia.

Prince George’s County Police say the suspected drunken driver was alone in his pickup truck and traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the car that was stopped at a light near Woodrow Wilson Bridge. He was not injured.

Charges against him will depend on toxicology tests and accident reconstruction analysis, police say.

The driver was released from police custody.

Prince George’s County Police Chief, Hank Stawinski, referenced the work law enforcement officers do to get drunk drivers off the road.

“So it is difficult to describe how deeply frustrated I am because, despite all of this work, a family is suffering beyond imagination,” said Stawinski. “All of this because of one individual’s decision that placed the lives of all those around him in jeopardy when he got behind that wheel. It was a decision that ended in tragedy and it was a tragedy that didn’t need to be.”

According to state records, there have been 60 crashes on Indian Head Highway in the past 11 years.

