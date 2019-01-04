ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man Thursday on charges that he tried to kill a man and burn down his home in Cecil County.

Brandon Michael Reynolds, 41, is charged with attempted first-and-second-degree murder, first-and-second-degree arson, first-and-second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.

According to police investigation, Reynolds arrived at around 3:50 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Silchester Drive in Elkton, Md., where the grandfather of his son lived.

Reynolds, who investigators believed had a knife, assaulted the victim as an argument broke out.

Shortly after, the victim detected smoke and saw the front of the house up in flames.

Everyone escaped the house fire unharmed. Troopers arrived on the scene and arrested Reynolds, who investigators believe planned the assault.

They also believe Reynolds was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

According to a preliminary investigation, Reynolds poured an accelerant in front of the house and lit the fire.

Investigators with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook