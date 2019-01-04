BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in east Baltimore that left a man hospitalized.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of East Monument St. for a reported shooting.

Once there, the officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

