NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault Friday involving a Metro Transit Police patrol officer.

The assault is said by police to have happened outside of the New Carrollton Metro Station just before 5 a.m.

A woman claims that an on-duty officer inappropriately touched her.

After the woman made the allegation, Metro Transit Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division started separate investigations.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the Metro station as a part of their investigation.

The officer is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to Metro Transit Police, and has been suspended pending the outcome.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Metro Transit Police Detectives at (301) 955-5000.

