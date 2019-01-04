BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The “porch pirate” father wanted for allegedly using his 5-year-old daughter to steal packages from Harford County homes before Christmas was taken into custody on New Years Day.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Gary Martin Smith was served a warrant by Baltimore County Police Tuesday.

Porch Pirate Dad Used 5-Year-Old Daughter To Steal Package From Porch, Police Say

He was taken to the detention center and is currently pending a bail review hearing.

Smith, 46, was wanted by police after home security camera footage showed a young girl being directed to steal off a porch.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Child Steals Package From Maryland Home’s Porch

“I don’t even have the right words to describe how that is,” said Sheriff Jeffery Gahler. “He’s still being charged with theft, he knew the property was taken unlawfully whether he did it himself or the 5 year old removed it.”

A home security camera captured the November 30 incident in Inez Court in Bel Air, where a pair of boots was in the box. The homeowner couldn’t believe what she saw.

“Definitely shocked that it was such a small child coming up to my front door and running away with my package,” said Vallan Hardison.

After the video was posted on Facebook, someone recognized the little girl and tipped off police.

Early in the investigation, deputies said the father tried to distance himself from the crime.

“I hope that little girl understands that she has no blame in this whatsoever,” Gahler said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook