BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The anticipation is building as Ravens fans gear up for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chargers in Baltimore.

There’s no hiding the excitement.

It’s game day weekend and Ravens fans have good reason to celebrate as the Ravens are in the playoffs.

“We’re going all the way, baby,” said Ravens fan Stace Ramsland.

They’ll have to beat the Charges first.

Friday night, at Looney’s Pub in Nottingham, die-hard fans were already celebrating as if the team had already won.

“All the way baby, all the way Ravens,” said fan, Dee Thompson.

The Purple Pep Rally pushed into overtime with the arrival of Poe and the Ravens cheerleaders.

Alumni players, Jamal Lewis and Willis McGahee also, also arrived to pump up the large crowd.

“Baltimore needs this win,” said Thompson. “I know Lamar Jackson is going to bring it.”

Marcus Pettiford hoped that he could add their signatures to his prized football.

“Tony Jefferson’s name, Ray Rice,” said Pettiford.

In Towson, the celebration was in full swing with councilman Julian Jones busting out a fan-favorite dance dedicated to Ravens’ legend, Ray Lewis.

The party is just getting started.

