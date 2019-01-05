BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is bursting with Purple Pride as people celebrate across the region at the stadium, local businesses, and at home.

Kicking it into high gear for the playoffs, Chesapeake Beverage was busy filling game day orders for surrounding businesses as well as M&T Bank Stadium.

“We’ve been building the orders all week,” said Chesapeake Beverage CEO, Evan Athanas. “We’ve seen an incremental volume this whole week as customers get ready for the big game.”

A boost in business during a time that typically slows down.

“We’ll pick up anywhere from five to ten-thousand extra cases we wouldn’t sell at this time of year due to all the home parties and bars and the volume at the tailgate and stadium,” said Athanas.

Mother’s in Federal Hill is also prepping for Sunday, and it’s all hands on deck for game day as they stock up with four times more burgers and wings than normal.

“Called in a bunch of extra staff, bringing in people early,” said Mother’s owner, Dave Rather. “Two-thousand pounds of beer. It’s going to be a big one.”

They’re prepared to welcome a ravenous Ravens crowd.

“Ten times what our normal Sunday would be, so it’s intense,” said Rather.

No matter where they cheer on the birds, fans will have one thing in common.

“Winning is the most important,” said Rather. “We’re excited to be Ravens headquarters and we are excited for a big win.”

A big win that will take the Ravens deeper into the post-season.

Even though kick off is at 1:05 p.m., some businesses predict they will be busy four hours beforehand.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook