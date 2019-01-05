Salisbury Man Charged With Possessing Improvised Explosive Device

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a man Friday who they say tried to detonate an explosive device in Washington County on Dec. 29.

Washington County Sherriff’s Deputies called the Bomb Squad Dec. 30 at 12:32 a.m. to help with a suspected device that had been found in the parking lot of Quaker Creek Apartments.

The Bomb Squad determined that the device was a functional improvised explosive device.

After rendering it safe, the Bomb Squad took the device as evidence and began their investigation.

No injuries or damages were reported from the incident.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad arrested 51-year-old Michael Thorn after conducting a search of a home on Hammond St. in Salisbury.

The investigation showed that Thorn was the owner, and had tried to detonate the device.

Thorn was charged with possessing a destructive device, and possessing explosives with intent to create a destructive device.

He is currently being held without bond until his hearing, Jan. 7.

