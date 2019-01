BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were involved in a shooting with multiple suspects Saturday in west Baltimore.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mountmor Ct., outside of

Police Involved Shooting. Investigators are currently on scene at a police involved shooting. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Mountmor Court. PIO responding. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 6, 2019

Police involved shooting at N Mount & Presbury, outside Gilmor Homes. For reference, this is half a block away from where Freddie Gray was taken into custody. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/D0gsl9Z0wm — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 6, 2019

Investigators are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story.

