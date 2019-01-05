  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMPaid Program
    5:30 PMPaid Program
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clinton, Crime, Local TV

CLINTON, Md. (AP) – Maryland police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two people dead.

The Prince George’s County Police Department issued a news release saying that 20-year-old Sean Davis Jr. of Accokeek was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting Thursday night in Clinton.

sean davis Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting That Left 2 Dead

Sean Davis Courtesy of the Prince George’s County Police Department

The news release said that two 19-year-old men died in the shooting.

Officers responding to calls about the shooting found one man wounded around 7 p.m., and the second man arrived at a hospital suffering a wound. Both died of their wounds.

The news release says that investigators believed Davis set up a drug transaction with the two men with the intention of robbing them.

Davis faces charges including first and second-degree murder. Police media representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Davis has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s