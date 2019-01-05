CLINTON, Md. (AP) – Maryland police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two people dead.

The Prince George’s County Police Department issued a news release saying that 20-year-old Sean Davis Jr. of Accokeek was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting Thursday night in Clinton.

The news release said that two 19-year-old men died in the shooting.

Officers responding to calls about the shooting found one man wounded around 7 p.m., and the second man arrived at a hospital suffering a wound. Both died of their wounds.

The news release says that investigators believed Davis set up a drug transaction with the two men with the intention of robbing them.

Davis faces charges including first and second-degree murder. Police media representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Davis has an attorney.

