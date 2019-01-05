BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating three separate shootings which left multiple people hospitalized Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of West Baltimore East St. at 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There the officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A little over an hour later, officers were sent to the 6600 block of Harford Rd. to investigate another reported shooting.

There the officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries.

Later that day, police were called to the 7300 block of McClean Blvd. at 1:36 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.