BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The L.A. Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Playoff game 23-17.

The Sunday afternoon game featured a rematch for the two teams after the Ravens squared off against the Chargers in Week 16.

Fans were over the edge Sunday afternoon, with many questioning whether or not starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was the right call by half-time after a series of fumbles panicked Twitter.

Should Harbaugh Have Put Flacco Back In For Second Half Against Chargers?

Jackson admitted in a press conference after the game he was pissed off about his own performance.

“I played poorly, I wasn’t playing my game today. I’m pissed off about that,” Jackson said.

Lamar Jackson after 23-17 playoff loss to LA: “I played poorly…I wasn’t playing my game today. I’m pissed off about that”. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/UHwUsNNvg3 — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 6, 2019

The Chargers will now advance to face the New England Patriots next week in Foxborough.

