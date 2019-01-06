LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old dirt bike driver was killed in a fatal crash in Lansdowne Sunday evening.

According to Baltimore County Police, the fatal crash occurred in the area of Hollins Ferry Road and Third Avenue around 5:25 p.m.

Investigators determined the man was traveling north on Hollins Ferry Road when the driver fell off the dirt bike.

The driver, later identified as James Lee Divers of Baltimore, was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. WJZ will have more on this at 11 p.m.

