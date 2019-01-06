ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say no foul play is suspected after a missing 70-year-old man was found dead.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Boris Aaron Muchnik was found dead Friday evening, hours after he was reported missing. Police say there’s no indication of foul play.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy is being performed.

