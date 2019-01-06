  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Police Department, Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say no foul play is suspected after a missing 70-year-old man was found dead.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Boris Aaron Muchnik was found dead Friday evening, hours after he was reported missing. Police say there’s no indication of foul play.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy is being performed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s