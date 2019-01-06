Parkton, MD (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight crash on I-83 just north of Mt. Carmel Road In Baltimore County.

Investigators say an accident took place just before midnight when a single vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes, causing traffic to stop on I-83 just south off the accident scene.

While this traffic was stopped a second crash occurred when a northbound SUV failed to stop and ran into the back of a tractor trailer, trapping the driver.

Fire and EMS personnel extricated the driver of the SUV but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has only been identified as a Pennsylvania man and Maryland State Police are working with Pennsylvania State Police in an effort to notify the family.

The driver of the initial single vehicle crash was ejected from his vehicle and and been transported to Hanover Hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The driver of the tractor trailer involved in the fatal accident refused medical treatment.

I-83 northbound was shut down for about 4 hours but has now been reopened.

The causes of both of these accidents remains under investigation, but at this time alcohol does not appear to be a factor in either crash.

