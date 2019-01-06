BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are hoping the public can help them locate missing 60-year-old woman Kay Harris.

Harris was last seen on Jan. 4 in the area of Penrose Avenue.

Family and friends are concerned about her well-being.

She is 5-foot-9, and weight about 120 pounds.

Harris was last seen wearing a tan coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kay Harris is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook