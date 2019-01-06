PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking to locate a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting murder of 19-year-old Diamonic Reyshann Arca-Jones in Parkville last October.

Police Searching For Gunman Who Killed Parkville Teen

Detectives have obtained surveillance video of a vehicle that may have been involved in this crime. The video shows the car driving across the parking lot of Pappas Seafood Carry-Out at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Oakleigh Road just after the shooting.

“We do know this vehicle was in the area at the time of the shooting and the surveillance images depict the vehicle nearby leaving the area of the shooting just after the shooting occurred,” said Officer Jennifer Peach with Baltimore County Police.

The shooting happened on Taylor Avenue near Beverly Avenue and police have been unable to track down a suspect for nearly three months.

“We’d like some help trying to identify the vehicle like to identify who this vehicle belongs to. Ultimately we’d like to find out who was inside and determine if they were involved in the shooting,” Peach said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this vehicle, its owner or occupants, or any additional information regarding the shooting death of Arca-Jones to contact Homicide Unit detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police are offering a reward to anyone with information on this vehicle.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message, online, or by using their new mobile phone app.

