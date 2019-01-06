  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland police have suspended an officer accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Washington-area transit station.

The woman told authorities the assault happened early Friday morning outside of the New Carrollton Metro Station. The Prince George’s County Police Department issued a statement saying the allegations involve one of its patrol officers who was on duty at the time.

Surveillance video from the station is being reviewed. Both the Metro Transit Police and the Prince George’s County Police Internal Affairs Unit are investigating.

The officer was suspended pending the investigation as part of standard procedure.

The officer’s name wasn’t released.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s