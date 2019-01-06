  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a tough loss for Baltimore Sunday and some Ravens fans didn’t take well to a Chargers fan in the stands.

Twitter user drejwalker originally posted a 28-second video of a fight in the stands.

Baltimore Ravens Fall To L.A. Chargers In Wild Card Game

You see a man in Ravens gear punching another man in Chargers gear over and over again until the men fall into other fans and continue fighting.

Some fans in the area were encouraging the fight, while others were shocked to see it happening.

At the end of the video, you see police come to break up the fight.

We’re linking out to the YouTube version of the video because its contents are NSFW and could be seen as offensive to some.

Should Harbaugh Have Put Flacco Back In For Second Half Against Chargers?

The Ravens lost to the Chargers Sunday 23-17, ending their season.

UPDATE: The Twitter user has since pulled down his account. So we’re linking to the video that’s been reported on YouTube.

Comments (63)
  1. Sigmund Silber says:
    January 7, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Baltimore is a pretty disgusting place.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jason Griffin says:
    January 7, 2019 at 3:50 am

    John Harbaugh needs to be fired! Lamar clearly was choking and he had a clear back up vet that could have pulled the ravens through, did he even try, NOPE!

    Reply Report comment
  3. Jack O'Brien says:
    January 7, 2019 at 7:22 am

    You really don’t understand free speech. You do not censor the news because it may offend. There is no freedom from offense. Doing so reveals your hubris and disrespect for your audience.

    Reply Report comment
  4. JAKE671 (@JJF7777) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 7:26 am

    MARYLAND IS THE HOME OF THE MOST IGNORANT, CLASSLESS PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY. LISTEN TO CSPAN’S WASHINGTON JOURNAL EVERY MORNING AND HEAR WHAT PEOPLE FROM MARYLAND AND PARTICULARLY BALTIMORE SAY. THEY ARE IDIOTS.

    Reply Report comment
    1. John Sandusky says:
      January 7, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      says the idiot in all caps

      Reply Report comment
  5. Justin Lakely says:
    January 7, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Baltimore once again showing its ignorance. The place like most big cities is a garbage dump!

    Reply Report comment
  6. Mike Kujo (@mike_kujo) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Being in New England, I was on the fence who to root for in this game. As soon as Murderous Ray Lewis was trotted out before the game to whip up the fans, I came to my senses and it was San Diego all the way. I’m glad to see Baltimore go down after putting Ray Lewis on a pedestal when he should be behind bars. I then had flashbacks to the riots in Baltimore and all the looting and it only made sense why this guy is worshipped in Baltimore…….he IS Baltimore.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Big Mama says:
    January 7, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Hardballs was afraid to be called a RASIS..sad to watch Flacco just have to sit there ready to go.. …got to be embarrassing

    Reply Report comment
  8. Vox Veritas says:
    January 7, 2019 at 9:31 am

    “We’re linking out to the video” No, you’re not. You’re “linking out to” where there may have been a video but isn’t anymore.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Samuel Green says:
      January 7, 2019 at 11:05 am

      Vox, The video was removed by Twitter, but here’s a link to the video via Youtube, and I agree with most comments, as Baltimore is not my favorite city, I try to avoid going there as Baltimore’s elected leaders are fully stuck on stupid.

      Reply Report comment
  9. Joe Campbell (@josetoyou) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 9:36 am

    They can leave the jungle, but the jungle still runs in their veins…

    Reply Report comment
  10. Hank Reardon says:
    January 7, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Prosecute the idiot to the fullest extent of the law. It’s an outrage that anyone has to fear being assaulted by some fool because you show up at a game in the wrong gear.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Rochambeaux (@Voxhalyn) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Video has been removed. It’s not that the video was “NSFW” but likely it showed a person(s) of a specific persuasion that we are told never, ever commit acts of violence or anything negative.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Buffaloodle (@TheJimbo64) says:
      January 7, 2019 at 11:53 am

      No, this time it was a white dude. It is just Baltimore being Baltimore. Someone posted the video in the comments since the original was removed.

      Reply Report comment
  12. Tom DeCarlo says:
    January 7, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Given that it’s Baltimore, Charger fans were lucky they weren’t shot.

    Reply Report comment
  13. Ed Weibe says:
    January 7, 2019 at 11:50 am

    That coach needs to be fired. Why the hell play all season if your gonna have the means of winning the game and leave it sitting in on the bench.

    Reply Report comment
  14. JD Yank says:
    January 7, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    Just another reason not to spend a Penny on the worthless NFL!!!! Ever……

    Reply Report comment
  15. Bud Rudacille says:
    January 7, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    The rabble in the Roman Coliseum during gladiatorial combat was probably more civilized.

    Reply Report comment
  16. PressCalifornia (@PressCalifornia) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    Like the Chargers? Come here from Drudge? Check out http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.

    Reply Report comment
  17. Ryan Mouk says:
    January 7, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Me cave man,
    Team Lost. Me hit other cave man.

    Reply Report comment
  18. DB (@VillageViking) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    I really don’t know anybody who has Baltimore as a vacation destination…

    Reply Report comment
  19. Luis Martinez says:
    January 7, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    I will fight for a lot of reasons, my home, my family, my country, but sports? These people are insane…

    Reply Report comment

