BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slippery first half, some Ravens fans on Twitter are questioning whether or not Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh should put back in Joe Flacco over currently starting QB Lamar Jackson.
Some cited Flacco’s experience in playoff season, comparing that to the youngest QB’s first ever starting playoff game.
However, some fans stayed loyal to the new QB, saying the team should see this lineup through into the second half.
The second half started with the Ravens down 12-0. Whoever wins this matchup will face the New England Patriots in the next round.
