BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slippery first half, some Ravens fans on Twitter are questioning whether or not Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh should put back in Joe Flacco over currently starting QB Lamar Jackson.

Me? I’m going to Flacco. Experience is huge in the postseason and dude’s got a Super Bowl ring and SB MVP award. But Jackson is the future and Harbaugh might just ride him out. — Matt Leland (@MattLeland) January 6, 2019

Need Flacco to go in for this over — Ben Resch3⃣ (@bresch2394) January 6, 2019

Some cited Flacco’s experience in playoff season, comparing that to the youngest QB’s first ever starting playoff game.

Being the youngest QB to start a playoff game is a double-edged sword. Lamar Jackson gives the offense a dynamic Joe Flacco cannot BUT you can’t be surprised if he’s making rookie mistakes given that, I don’t know…he’s a rookie! #LACvsBAL #NFLPlayoffs — Andrew Brian Posadas (@AndrewBPosadas) January 6, 2019

However, some fans stayed loyal to the new QB, saying the team should see this lineup through into the second half.

Surprised how quick people are to suggest putting in Joe Flacco for Lamar Jackson. Benching a first round pick in a two-score playoff game? Settle down everyone. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 6, 2019

Well the Vegas odds say that Flacco will probably be coming in, but I think it’s a mistake and doubt the team believes in Flacco, and leaving in Jackson would give them a better chance to win in the future. — Judean Rebel 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JudeanRebel) January 6, 2019

“Put in Flacco” there’s literally a reason why they stuck with Lamar, stop being stupid — Dpysz (@Dpysz70) January 6, 2019

If I’m the Ravens I’m giving Jackson one more series. If he can’t produce Flacco needs to come in. If I’m the Chargers you simply need to not turn the ball over. You will score points against this team. Let’s see how the Ravens adjust. #LACvsBAL — Collin (@Collinjustin1) January 6, 2019

The second half started with the Ravens down 12-0. Whoever wins this matchup will face the New England Patriots in the next round.

