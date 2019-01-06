BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man is dead after suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

At around 6:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Rose Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were called and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

