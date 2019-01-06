Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — MDTA Police officials say I-895 at MD 295 was shut down for several hours starting around 9:30am this morning as they investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Baltimore City Fire investigators along with the MDTA took precautions as they approached the vehicle that was parked on the side of the exit ramp at the interchange of MD 295 and I-895.

Fire officials were able to determine the truck was not a threat although MDTA officials are still investigating the vehicle and trying to locate the owner.

The roadway was reopened just before noon today.

