BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman was hit and killed by 2 cars in Harford County Monday morning.

Maryland State Police said troopers responded to the area of Emmorton Road at Edgewood Road shortly after 6 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the woman was trying to cross the center median on Emmorton Road when she was struck by a passing vehicle. Police said she was then struck by a second vehicle while she was in the road. She was declared dead at the scene.

According to authorities, both drivers remained at the scene and drugs and alcohol are not believed t be factors in the crash. Nobody else was injured.

The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

