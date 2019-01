BLADENSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Bladensburg High School was briefly evacuated Monday following a bomb threat.

Prince George’s County Police responded and did not find anything dangerous.

Bladensburg High school was briefly evacuated after the school received a bomb threat. Police/Fire officials responded to school. Nothing found. Our Homeland Security Division has the case and is working to identify the suspect who made the threat. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 7, 2019

The county police’s homeland security division is investigating the threat and trying to identify a suspect.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook