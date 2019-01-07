BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Chargers, safety Eric Weddle let it be known that he only has two options for next year: Play for the Ravens, or retire.

At 34 years old, Weddle said that if he comes back to Baltimore next season, it would be his final season.

“If [Eric DeCosta] wants me back, I’m here. If not, then it’s all good. I understand it, and I’ll just ride off into the sunset,” Weddle told reporters. “If they want to go in a different direction, I’m not going to play for another team. That’s not where I’m at in my career,” Weddle said. “So it’s either play my last year here and that’ll be it and enjoy it, or this has been it.”

Safety Eric Weddle discusses his mindset entering the offseason and the possibility of retiring. pic.twitter.com/sb3P7g8WIN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2019

According to Spotrac, Weddle will make $8.25 million next season, and the Ravens would save $6.5 million if they released him.

