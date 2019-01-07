PIMLICO, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore County police said officer hit and killed a suspect fleeing a stolen car Sunday.

Spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson tells WJZ that county police were pursuing a car reported stolen earlier that afternoon from a pizza delivery driver.

Police said three people jumped out of the car as it moved across a roadway, and one of them was fatally struck by a pursuing officer’s cruiser. Another officer struck the suspect vehicle as well.

Vinson said that one of the men was pinned underneath the cruiser and was pronounced dead on scene.

Dion Lamar Taylor, 20, of Baltimore was identified as the suspect that died.

Taron Donta Kelly, 16, of Rosedale, was the suspect arrested by police on scene. He faces several charges including armed robbery, armed carjacking, motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun and being a minor in possession of a handgun. Kelly is being held in Baltimore County on a denied bail status.

Vinson said the officers involved were place on administrative leave and it’s unclear if the officer’s body camera recorded the crash. City police are investigating.

Another suspect remains on the loose.

