BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Veteran Quarterback Joe Flacco spoke with reporters after the Ravens loss to the Chargers Sunday. He was asked what he wanted to say to fans if this was his final season with the team.

“I love the people of Baltimore man,” Flacco said. “To be honest with you I can’t imagine a better 11 years. This place becoming my home and my children’s home…you know just how many different life changes I went through and how much we won here.”

Flacco also spoke about his interactions with quarterback Lamar Jackson during the game. He said he told him to finish strong and to be proud of how he finishes.

Flacco said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, but he does want to be a starter again.

