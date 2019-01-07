ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are working to find out if there are any other victims of a man charged with child sex abuse.

James Ten-eyck, 55, faces a number of charges. The investigation into Ten-eyck began on Dec. 15, 2018, when police responded to a child sex abuse investigation in Laurel.

A mother told officers Ten-eyck had inappropriately touched her child.

During their investigation, police found a second victim.

Ten-eyck was arrested on Friday, and is being held without bond.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking any other victims or anyone with information on the suspect to call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at (410) 222-4733. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

