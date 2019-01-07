BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The woman charged with setting several cars on fire in Mt. Vernon has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Lakia Letterlough’s attorney Roya Hanna confirms that during a status hearing, her client was deemed not mentally fit to stand trial.

Suspect In Mount Vernon Car Fires Case To Undergo Mental Evaluation

Letterlough set the cars on fire Dec. 21.

The city state’s attorney released a statement in the case:

“This is an open and pending matter and we cannot comment at this time; however, when any defendant is evaluated and deemed incompetent to stand trial and found to be dangerous, the defendant is committed to a Maryland Department of Health facility for inpatient treatment and competency attainment services. The Department is required by law to reassess the defendant for competency and provide a competency report to the court within six months of the initial commitment and the defendant is scheduled to appear in court for a status review. If the defendant is deemed competent to stand trial at that court appearance, then the trial process may begin. If the defendant’s status remains incompetent to stand trial at that court appearance, Maryland law requires that the defendant be re-evaluated for competency every six months for up to five years depending on the severity of the crime.”

Letterlough was arrested on Dec. 22.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook