Filed Under:baby, Baltimore, Crime, Mother, NICU, Parenting, porch pirate, stolen package

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A Baltimore mother is hoping someone will return a baby blanket that was stolen from her doorstep.

Claire Hanway said a neighbor found a package addressed to her a block away from her home in the 300 block of S. Duncan Street. The box was torn open and empty when she found it.

mom baby Porch Pirate Steals NICU Babys Handmade Quilt, Baltimore Mother Hopes For Its Return

Claire Hanway and her son

Hanway said the box contained a handmade quilt for her son, who’s been in the NICU since his birth in September.

stolen blanket Porch Pirate Steals NICU Babys Handmade Quilt, Baltimore Mother Hopes For Its Return

stolen quilt

She’s hoping the porch pirate has a heart and will return it, or if someone else sees it will send it back.

If you see the quilt, send an email to FindMyQuilt@gmail.com.

This story will be updated.

