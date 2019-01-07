BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A Baltimore mother is hoping someone will return a baby blanket that was stolen from her doorstep.

Claire Hanway said a neighbor found a package addressed to her a block away from her home in the 300 block of S. Duncan Street. The box was torn open and empty when she found it.

Hanway said the box contained a handmade quilt for her son, who’s been in the NICU since his birth in September.

She’s hoping the porch pirate has a heart and will return it, or if someone else sees it will send it back.

If you see the quilt, send an email to FindMyQuilt@

