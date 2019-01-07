TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a man who broke into a parking garage ticket booth in Towson.

Surveillance video shows the man take an object covered in a garbage bag and break the glass of the booths at the Fairmount Place Garage.

The burglary happened around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 500 block of Fairmount Avenue.

The suspect removed the entire cash register.

It was later discovered in another part of the garage.

The man got away with $6.

That’s a lot of work for $6.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this burglar to call 410-307-2020 with information. Callers may remain anonymous.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook