TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a man who broke into a parking garage ticket booth in Towson.
Surveillance video shows the man take an object covered in a garbage bag and break the glass of the booths at the Fairmount Place Garage.
The burglary happened around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 500 block of Fairmount Avenue.
The suspect removed the entire cash register.
It was later discovered in another part of the garage.
The man got away with $6.
That’s a lot of work for $6.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes this burglar to call 410-307-2020 with information. Callers may remain anonymous.
