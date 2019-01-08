BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man was arrested in Pennsylvania on a Maryland warrant.

Anthony Ward, also known as “Doo-Doo Butt” was wanted for a road rage-style shooting back in October 2018.

Ward is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Officers from the Southwestern Regional Police Department in Spring Grove, Pa., Baltimore City Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office took Ward into custody without incident.

Baltimore Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Old Frederick Avenue at around 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 30 where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

