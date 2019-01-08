  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, Baltimore Colt, Football, History, Ravens, Roy Hilton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Baltimore Colt Roy Hilton has passed away, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hilton, who was 75, was a mainstay on the team’s defense for nine years. He helped the Colts earn two Super Bowl appearances.

royhilton Baltimore Colt Roy Hilton Dies At 75

Roy Hilton. Credit: The Baltimore Sun

ap 7209241160 Baltimore Colt Roy Hilton Dies At 75

Baltimore Colt Roy Hilton (85), hits Jet Joe Namath from the blind side forcing Namath to fumble the football during the last play in the first quarter in Baltimore, Md., Sept. 24, 1972. Colts recovered the fumble and started the second quarter on the New York 27 yard line. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

“We remember Roy for the lasting contributions he made to Baltimore’s rich football history and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family at this time,” the Ravens tweeted.

At this time, there is not official information on Hilton’s cause of death.

