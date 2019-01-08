BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Baltimore Colt Roy Hilton has passed away, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hilton, who was 75, was a mainstay on the team’s defense for nine years. He helped the Colts earn two Super Bowl appearances.

“We remember Roy for the lasting contributions he made to Baltimore’s rich football history and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family at this time,” the Ravens tweeted.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/d1nVYUctBD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 8, 2019

At this time, there is not official information on Hilton’s cause of death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook