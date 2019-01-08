CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A school bus was sent crashing into a concrete barrier Tuesday afternoon after it was hit by an oncoming car.

The crash happened on Rt 97 around 12:22 p.m. when a car traveling northbound crossed the dividing line and hit the front of the school bus.

The car came to rest in a ditch while the bus hit the bridge’s concrete barrier, keeping it from plunging into rocks and water just below.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.

