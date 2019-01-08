  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, CIAA, hbcu, Local TV, Maryland, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CIAA Basketball Tournaments are coming to Charm City.

The Men’s and Women’s tournaments will be played at Royal Farms Arena for three years starting in 2021.

The CIAA is made up of smaller lower division, historically black colleges and universities, such as Maryland’s Bowie State University.

The tournament has the potential to pump $50 million a year into Baltimore, and will be held in late February.

