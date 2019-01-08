Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City School Board will vote Tuesday night on the future of five schools.
The district recommends closing Gilmor Elementary, Monarch Academy, Northwood Appold Community Academy and Roots and Branches at the end of the year, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary/Middle at the end of the following year.
The board has previously voted to close Banneker Blake Academy at the end of this school year.
Tuesday afternoon, Monarch Academy students will rally to save their school one final time.
