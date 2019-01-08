County Police Looking For Critically Missing Man

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a critically missing man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that 64-year-old William Jones was last seen on Philadelphia Rd. in White Marsh Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Jones has gray hair and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Jones may be confused when he is found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call (410) 887-5000 or (410) 307-2020

