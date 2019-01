ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Police are searching for a critically missing 24-year-old named Cheyenne Victoria Boone.

Police said Boone was last seen on the B&A trail leaving Marley Mall heading towards the Glen Burnie/Hospital Drive area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-8610.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook