BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Gonzales Research poll shows that 63 percent of Maryland voters disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, while 77 percent approve of Governor Larry Hogan’s job performance.

According to the latest Gonzales poll, only 34 percent of Marylanders approve of President Trump’s actions and decisions since taking office, with 29 percent of those polled saying they strongly approve of Trump.

The numbers show 58 percent strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.

Voters were also asked if they would support House Democrats beginning the process to impeach Trump, and 50 percent approved.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan is enjoying high approval ratings from both parties.

Statewide, Hogan holds an approval rating of 77 percent. That number includes 70 percent of Democrats and 86 percent of Republicans.

Only 18 percent of voters disapprove of Gov. Hogan’s leadership.

As part of the poll, Maryland voters were also asked about several local issues, including legalizing sports betting, recreational marijuana, and cameras being allowed in court.

When it comes to sports betting, 49 percent of voters favor making sports betting legal, while 36 percent oppose the move. Nearly 15 percent gave no answer.

While the issue of sports betting seems to divide opinion, 83 percent of those asked said they think the issue should be put to a referendum, rather than left up to lawmakers to make the decision.

As for legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland, 58 percent of voters think it should be legal, with 38 percent against it.

Read the full report below:

Gonzales Maryland Poll – Ja… by on Scribd

