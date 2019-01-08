HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The sound of a glass ceiling breaking could be heard in Howard County on Tuesday as newly elected County Executive Calvin Ball named his police chief.

“I am so pleased today to announce our next permanent chief, Lisa Myers,” Ball said.

Lisa Myers is the department’s first African American woman police chief. A 27-year-veteran with the department, she now takes its reins.

Myers started her career as a patrol officer and worked up the ranks and in many branches of the department.

Just last month, Ball appointed a woman, Christine Uhlhorn, the first female fire chief in Howard County.

Howard County Fire Department Names First Female Fire Chief

She, as Myers, is a career firefighter who has served the county for nearly 30 years.

While she is already working in that position, Police Chief Myers will begin her term February 1.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook