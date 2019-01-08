BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating an unarmed robbery where four suspects reportedly forced a Johns Hopkins University grad student into their car and drove the student to ATMs in an attempt to steal from the machines.

Police say on January 6 at around 9:14 p.m., in the 2600 block of St. Paul Street, four suspects exited an unknown car, forcing a grad student inside.

The suspects took a cell phone and wallet from the student, drove to two ATM machines in an attempt to get money.

The student was later reportedly forced from the vehicle after being struck and kicked.

The student was taken to the hospital by a Baltimore City ambulance.

The suspects are simply described as four men.

