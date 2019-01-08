COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Lead was found in the water of three more Baltimore County Public Schools.

Arbutus Elementary School, Riderwood Elementary School in Towson, and Warren Elementary in Cockeysville all tested positive for lead in the water at hand sinks.

Baltimore Schools To Test Lead Filters On Water Fountains

The county schools has voluntarily tested for lead in their water since 2016.

If lead is found in water, the source fixture will be turned off and replaced.

No amount of lead has been deem safe for consumption, according federal officials.

See full results here.

