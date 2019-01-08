BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot late Monday night after pulling into a parking lot to make a phone call, police say.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 7900 block of Belair Road at around 10:30 p.m., when police were called to the parking lot of the Putty Hill Plaza.

Officers found the victim after he drove himself to a local hospital. Police learned that while the man was inside his car making a phone call, the suspect, armed with a handgun, walking up to his car.

The victim drove off as the suspect approached, but was shot when the suspect fired the weapon.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper extremity, police say. His injuries are suspected to be non-life-threatening.

This is an on-going investigation but police do not have a suspect description at this time. If anyone has information about this shooting, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

