BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon after President Trump’s live address went off the air Tuesday night, some Maryland officials offered their responses.
Representative Elijah Cummings wasted little time in giving his thoughts on the address.
Senator Ben Cardin said the president was peddling fear to “sell his wall.”
Senator Chris Van Hollen called the address a “disinformation campaign.”
More officials may offer more of their thoughts as the partial government shutdown continues.
