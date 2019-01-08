BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon after President Trump’s live address went off the air Tuesday night, some Maryland officials offered their responses.

Representative Elijah Cummings wasted little time in giving his thoughts on the address.

Federal workers are bearing the burden of this shutdown. More than 23,000 Maryland-based federal employees are affected by this shutdown and do not know when they will get paid, creating anxieties about how to pay rent, cover medical expenses, and provide for their families. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) January 9, 2019

Senator Ben Cardin said the president was peddling fear to “sell his wall.”

.@POTUS continues to peddle fear to sell his wall. Let’s get back to facts and have real conversation about border security. We can start by reopening the Gov’t so we can pay border patrol, customs agents, TSA agents and others who are on the front lines. #TrumpAddress — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) January 9, 2019

Senator Chris Van Hollen called the address a “disinformation campaign.”

True to form, Trump’s entire primetime television address was a disinformation campaign without any concern for the damage his shutdown is doing to our country. People deserve the truth—I’ll be fact-checking the speech with @Lawrence on MSNBC around 10:15pm. Tune in. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 9, 2019

More officials may offer more of their thoughts as the partial government shutdown continues.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook