FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland mother who sued Frederick County for alleged racial profiling now faces deportation.

Tuesday afternoon, immigrant advocates staged themselves outside the Baltimore ICE Office, demanding she be released back to her family in Maryland.

An attorney representing the woman, Roxana Santos, said she was at the ICE office for what was supposed to be a routine check-in, something she had been doing for years.

Then, without warning she was detained, sparked an emergency response from immigrant rights advocates, CASA In Action.

The group chanted “The people united shall never be defeated,” as they made their stand Tuesday. The act of protest was in response to the incident hours earlier.

“With no apparent real reason, ICE took her in custody this morning without any advance notice,” said Jose Perez, with Latino Justice, one of the attorneys who have been representing Santos.

Santos, who hails from El Salvador, has been in her legal battle with Frederick County since 2008.

At that time, she was arrested by deputies under a federal program the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office entered into that allows law enforcement agencies to check the immigration status of people arrested.

However, Santos’ attorney claims she was the victim of racial profiling and sued the county.

“She was illegally arrested in violation of her fourth amendment rights to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures,” Perez said.

While her case was ongoing, she had been periodically checking in with the ICE office for years.

After being detained Tuesday, the rally called for the release of the mother of four.

“We call on immigration, we call on the people of this building, the people of Washington D.C., the people who have the authority to release her to do immediately,” said Nick Katz, an attorney.

The protestors were cited for blocking an exit from the building- their hope was to prevent Roxana from being moved from detention here, but they quickly dispersed.

