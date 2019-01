BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — 32-year-old Jessica Banks was last seen January 4 in the unit block of Music Fair Road, 21117 when she walked away from a daycare center for adults with special needs.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook