BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ACCE Charter School staff walked the beat after school Tuesday, one day after their students were accused of involvement in a massive reported fight on Falls Rd, that ended with the arrest of a teenage boy.

One boy, 17-year-old Donavin Hooper says he was at the center of it all.

“Everybody was just running up trying to hit somebody,” said Hooper. “They didn’t even care who they was hittin’,”

Hooper told WJZ that as he was walking his girlfriend home from school along Falls Rd. Monday, a group of 8 to 10 other teenagers started calling her names, and when he stood up for her, they attacked.

“One of them came up to sneak me,” said Hooper. “And when he went to hit me, he got me in my jaw. And then all of them started jumping on me,”

Cassy, a neighbor, saw the growing fight spill onto the street.

“I laid on my horn so they tried to get out of the street,” said Cassy. “And then I went out and called the police and told them they needed to get there because somebody was being hurt really bad,”

She said that students on their way to catch the bus at 41st St. frequently dump trash and use bad language on her block.

But businesses and several neighbors WJZ spoke to said that fighting is uncommon.

“Kids are rowdy,” said one neighbor, Dominic Smith. “But I’m a high school teacher my whole life so I’m used to them being rowdy. I think race adds a complicated factor in Baltimore.”

Donavin’s mother, Melissa Atkins, met with administration at ACCE Tuesday morning and said that the school isn’t doing enough to find out who assaulted her son.

I don’t want to hear that there’s a meeting next week,” said Atkins. “If you know who these children are, I want something done today with them. I don’t want to wait until next week.”

WJZ contacted Baltimore City Schools, who say the police are handling the matter and that they can’t comment.

